Teen rescued after spending hours clinging to kayak off Hawaii

HONOLULU – The Coast Guard says it, along with several agencies, helped rescue a missing 17-year-old kayaker who spent hours treading water off the coast of Waikiki.

The agency said it was originally alerted on Wednesday evening about the missing high schooler, who was not wearing a life jacket, and immediately deployed several crews.

Less than 12 hours later, a crew aboard an HC-130 Hercules plane spotted the kayak with the teenager clinging to it and deployed a flare to mark the position offshore near the War Memorial Natatorium.

The Coast Guard said an off-duty lifeguard with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department was able to reach the boy first and pull him from the water.

The 17-year-old was then reportedly brought back to shore, where he was treated for injuries and hypothermia.

Family members thanked the dozens of first responders involved in the operation, as well as those who donated their time and resources to the nearly 12-hour effort.

The boy was last reported to be in stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Coast Guard officials praised the collaborative efforts of the various agencies involved in the rescue, which included the Honolulu Fire Department and the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department.

An expansive ridge of high pressure caused windy conditions and rough seas to develop along many of the islands.

Two beachgoers were killed Monday after a large wave swept them into the ocean off the coast of Oahu.

A third swimmer was rescued by lifeguards and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Conditions on the ocean aren’t expected to dramatically improve as the island chain is entering the period of its largest swells.

The combination of Pacific storm systems and the terrain typically leads to iconic waves, which will last through late winter.