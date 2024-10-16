2 drown along Hawaii beach after large wave sweeps 3 out to sea

HONOLULU - Two beachgoers were killed Monday after a large wave swept them into the ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

A lifeguard was posting no swimming signs along the shoreline near Ke Iki Beach in Oahu's North Shore area that morning when he heard people in the water yelling for help, according to the Honolulu Ocean Safety Department.

Lifeguards swam out to the swimmers and brought them to the shore. By then, the two were unconscious, and lifeguards began resuscitation efforts, officials said.

A 63-year-old man from Hollister, California was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Honolulu Police Department. A 72-year-old woman from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Another Oklahoma woman, 41, was awake when brought to shore and then transported to the hospital. Her condition has not been given.

Officials said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Ocean Safety said the surf at the time was 6-8 feet high with rising swells. They noted that there were strong currents and dangerous shore break signs posted at the time of the incident. The National Weather Service also had High Surf Advisories in effect.

The agency added no lifeguard tower is posted at the beach, with the closest lifeguard tower being half a mile away at Rock Piles. In lieu of a lifeguard tower at Ke Iki Beach, the area is patrolled by lifeguards by way of jet skis and all terrain vehicles.

The two deaths bring the number of surf zone fatalities in the U.S. to at least 51, based on data tracked by the National Weather Service.

Hawaii is ranked the 11th-deadliest state for swimming, according to an analysis by the Florida-based law firm Anidjar & Levine.