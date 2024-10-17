Watch: Mini Cooper bobs down raging river as flooding hits France

SAINT-MARCEL-LES-ANNONAY, France – A video shot Thursday shows a Mini Cooper being swept away by powerful floods in the town of Saint-Marcel-les-Annonay in southern France.

The bright red car can be seen bobbing up and down in the murky brown floodwater, which surged and bubbled as it flowed downstream like river rapids.

The car first appears in the distance and then slowly comes closer to Nicolas Chatillon, who filmed the vehicle from a bridge that passed over the floodwater.

"Look at that car!" he could be heard saying in the video.

Chatillon noted that his property was flooded by the downpour, but that the situation was quickly fixed.

Local reports said six departments – which are similar to counties in the U.S. – were on red flood alert, while 19 were on orange flood alert.

In a few hours, about 6-7 inches of rain fell in some areas of southern France. Some spots are expected to receive 16-20 inches of rain over two days, while others may see as much as 28 inches.