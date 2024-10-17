Watch: Officers use bucket to rescue bulldog trapped in flooded home after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA – Florida officers saved a family of three and their pet bulldog from Hurricane Milton flooding last week.

Footage from a deputy's bodycam shows a creative approach to rescuing the bulldog – specifically, by placing the animal in a bucket.

"I don’t know how good he can swim," one officer could be heard saying as the video gives a close-up look at the dog in the bucket.

"Hey, bubba. Hey, bubba. It’s okay," the officer reassures the animal.

He is then floated out to the boat, where his owner greets him with open arms and a smile.

"We’re grateful to have brought this family and their four-legged friend to safety!" posted the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office on X, formerly Twitter.

The home, like many others in the Tampa area, was flooded after the nearby Alafia River rose after Milton, reaching 20 to 25 feet, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

A local report said some homes became completely submerged underwater.