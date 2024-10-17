Winter outlook: La Nina expected to emerge ahead of country's coldest season

NEW YORK – Winter will be here before we know it, and the emergence of a La Niña weather pattern could have an impact on the types of winter weather conditions we see in the U.S.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released its official winter outlook for 2024-25 on Thursday and broke down different temperature and precipitation trends for the upcoming season, as well as expected changes to drought conditions across the country.

CPC forecasters said they still expect a La Niña to develop during the fall and play a role in temperatures and precipitation trends across the country. However, the La Niña that develops is expected to be weak and short-lived, forecasters said.

Generally, a La Niña pattern means wetter and cooler weather for the northern tier of the U.S. and warmer, drier weather across the southern tier. That seems to fall in line with what CPC forecasters predict for the winter.

Temperature outlook

This graphic shows the temperature outlook for the 2024-25 winter season.

(FOX Weather)



The winter weather outlook is favoring above-average temperatures for most of the U.S. from the Southwest eastward to include most of the central U.S., as well as all of the eastern U.S. from the Southeast through the mid-Atlantic into the Northeast and New England.

Farther north, the CPC highlighted areas of the northern tier from the Pacific Northwest into the northern Rockies and northern Plains as seeing the highest likelihood of experiencing below-average temperatures.

The CPC says there’s also a likelihood of above-average seasonal temperatures for northern Alaska, while below-averages are likely for southern parts of the state.

Precipitation outlook

This graphic shows the precipitation outlook for the 2024-25 winter season.

(FOX Weather)



The seasonal precipitation outlook from the CPC shows enhanced probabilities of below-average totals along most of the southern tier of the country from the Southwest through the southern Plains, along the Gulf Coast and into the Southeast.

The CPC says parts of southeastern Alaska and the Alaska Panhandle, may see below-average precipitation totals this winter.

However, the CPC says the greatest chances of below-average precipitation totals are expected in the Southwest and southern Plains.

Chances of above-average precipitation this winter are expected in parts of the Pacific Northwest, the northern Rockies, parts of the Great Lakes region and western and northern Alaska.

Drought outlook

This graphic shows the the drought outlook through Jan. 31.

(FOX Weather)



Drought conditions in the U.S. will also be a concern through at least the end of January. The CPC has highlighted much of the southern tier of the country for a drought that persists or even expands.

A large swath of the country from the Southwest through the Plains, Deep South and parts of the Great Lakes region is likely to see their drought persist.

The CPC said it expects drought to develop in additional areas of the Southwest, such as the Four Corners region, as well as parts of the Southeast.