The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tornadoes possible in Florida today

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Low pressure, tropical moisture in Gulf of Mexico raises risk of tornadoes in Florida

A combination of low pressure and tropical moisture moving across the Gulf of Mexico is bringing some badly needed rain to the drought-stricken Southeast U.S., but it is also creating a tornado threat in Florida. The rain from this system is falling in a parched area of the country from Louisiana to Florida and into southern Georgia.

The tornado outlook for Oct. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Cross-country storm continues trek east

A storm that has dumped heavy rain and snow in parts of the West and Northwest is moving east. There’s a chance of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in the nation’s heartland as it does so. The best chance of those threats is in a swath from Nebraska to Illinois through Thursday.

The severe weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Category 4 Hurricane Lidia makes landfall; Tropical Storm Sean develops in Atlantic

Hurricane Lidia became a monstrous Category 4 storm Tuesday as it moved closer to a popular tourist destination in Mexico. Winds of more than 100 mph battered the Puerto Vallarta area late Tuesday before Lidia dissipated over Mexico's rugged terrain early Wednesday. The FOX Forecast Center is also tracking Tropical Storm Sean, which formed Wednesday morning over the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a new disturbance right behind it off the western coast of Africa.

An overview of the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.