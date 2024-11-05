The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strengthening Rafael eyes Gulf of Mexico

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Tropical Storm Rafael may rapidly intensify in Caribbean

Tropical Storm Rafael is continuing to strengthen and remains on track to become a hurricane as parts of the Caribbean prepare to be battered by damaging, hurricane-force winds , flooding rain and a dangerous storm surge .

The National Hurricane Center said Rafael is situated in an atmospheric and oceanic environment that is "quite conducive for strengthening." In addition, forecasters say that computer forecast models show there is a "significant chance" that Rafael could rapidly intensify as it approaches the Cayman Islands and Cuba.

Severe weather pounds parts of central US ahead of Election Day

A multiday severe weather threat continued across the central U.S. on Monday, pounding the region with thunderstorms that produced damaging wind gusts, large hail and reports of tornadoes.

There are reports of golf ball-sized hail in Texas and homes that were damaged by powerful wind gusts in Oklahoma on Monday, and evacuations were ordered in parts of Missouri due to flooding.

The severe weather threat now shifts to the Mississippi Valley and Midwest on Tuesday, and concerns are also growing that flooding in some low-lying areas could occur.

2024 Election Day forecast

Americans from coast-to-coast will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes, but will weather affect voter turnout?

The weather forecast for most of the U.S. will be rather tranquil on Election Day, but there are some areas where rain, thunderstorms and even some snow could enter the forecast on Tuesday.

Watch: At least 10 killed when Indonesia volcano erupts

A volcano in Indonesia erupted late Sunday, killing at least 10 people. Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano on Flores Island erupted just before midnight, local time, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation (PVMBG) .

Officials say search and rescue operations are continuing, and several villages near the volcano were evacuated because of the eruption.

