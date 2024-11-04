Tornadoes, damaging winds threaten millions from Texas to Missouri once again Monday

A multi-day severe storm threat has millions across the central U.S. on alert again Monday.

Severe thunderstorms are likely once again, especially in the afternoon into early evening from northeast Texas to southwest Missouri, according to the FOX Forecast Center. Tornadoes, a couple of which may be strong, and damaging winds will be the main hazards with any severe storms that develop.

A look at the severe storm threat in the central U.S. on Monday.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday morning, storms were already marching across an area from the Ark-La-Tex region to the Mid-Mississippi Valley, along with a separate line of storms in western north Texas and southwest Oklahoma near a developing low-pressure system. This low will strengthen slightly as it moves northeast.

Some sunshine may occur between these storm areas in parts of northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma, which will help energize the atmosphere. Storm activity is expected to increase in intensity from late morning through the afternoon, mainly from eastern Oklahoma to northeast Texas.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Most of these storms will likely form into a line, but conditions may allow for supercells within the line. According to the FOX Forecast Center, this could lead to tornadoes, some possibly strong, along with damaging winds.

The severe threat should decrease by Monday night as the storm system moves out of the area with daytime heating. Storms over east and southeast Texas may slow down and become less severe as the system weakens.

As the large weather system continues its eastward trek Monday, it's bringing another round of torrential rain to the central U.S. This will create a broad corridor of moisture stretching from Texas to Michigan.

The Ozarks region, in particular, could experience even higher rainfall totals due to terrain-enhancing effects. As the storm system moves northward, it will gradually weaken but is still expected to deliver rain to areas as far north as Wisconsin and Michigan.

Given the recent significant rainfall in parts of western Arkansas and southern Missouri, repeated heavy rain Monday could elevate the flood risk in these areas.

While Monday's rainfall totals are anticipated to be lower than the weekend's, additional heavy rain in the same regions could exacerbate flooding concerns.