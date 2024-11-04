Incredible photos show New Jersey firefighters battling flames around home

ROCKAWAY, N.J. – Over the weekend, New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews battled a blaze that threatened homes, and photos show just how close the flames got to destroying a family home.

Forest Fire Service officials shared photos of the Craigmeur Lookout Fire in Rockaway, New Jersey, on Sunday, which grew to more than 200 acres and threatened 16 homes before the fire was nearly contained.

Officials said eight homes were evacuated, and photos show flames dancing around the perimeter of several homes as fire crews work to fend off the blaze. Despite the fire being so close to houses, fire officials said no buildings sustained any damage from the Craigmeur Lookout Fire.

Local fire departments in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Sussex, Morris and Warren counties helped contain the fire.

National Weather Service forecasters continue to warn of elevated fire conditions across the Northeast, including in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service spent Halloween containing flames near Downe Township after a wildfire broke out in the dry conditions.

The fire weather has been fueled by a lack of rain, with record dry streaks in place, like in Philadelphia. The city of Brotherly Love set a record for the driest October on record when no measurable rain was recorded for the entire month. The NWS Mount Holly station has gone 35 days since recording measurable rain.

Record rainless streaks. in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced that 35 out of 67 counties are experiencing drought conditions.