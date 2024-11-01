New Jersey wildfire sparked on Halloween amid record-high temperatures

Firefighters in New Jersey spent Halloween evening tamping down flames around Downe Township in the southern part of the state, while a multi-acre wildfire broke out Friday morning in Morris County, in northern New Jersey.

These are just a few of hundreds of wildfires and brush fires that have burned through parts of the Northeast amid what has been a month of bone-dry conditions.

The aptly named Halloween Fire near Downe Township has reached 110 acres and is currently 20% contained, according to social media posts from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

However, the Forest Fire Service believes that the fire will only reach 140 acres due to operations on Thursday night. Authorities have not reported any injuries and no structures have been threatened.

Several roads were closed and some New Jersey Transit trains were suspended Friday morning, but the rail service reported that service had resumed with delays.

Fire Weather across Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states

The Craigmeur Lookout Wildfire in Morris County, New Jersey broke out Friday morning and is at 0% containment. No structures are threatened by this blaze either.

New Jersey firefighters were also deployed in the suburbs around Philadelphia on Thursday as they contained a wildfire near Evesham township.

New Jersey's Commissioner of Environmental Protection, Shawn LaTourette, wrote on social media that there have been more than 350 wildfires in the state since Sept. 15.

The state has banned outdoor fires and fireworks in an attempt to curb the wildfire threat.

This comes as dozens of cities in the Northeast reached record temperatures this Halloween, including New York, Philadelphia and Newark.

Major Mid-Atlantic cities have gone more than a month without measurable rain.

Unfortunately, the FOX Forecast Center reports that the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic will not see significant rain for another week.