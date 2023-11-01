The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 covered in Freeze Warnings as Europe bomb cyclone turns deadly

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Freezing weather along I-95 corridor likely breaks records

Millions of people from the Northeast to the Southeast are waking up to their coldest morning of the season yet. Freeze alerts have been issued from New Jersey to Texas. The arctic blast has also placed dozens of record-low temperatures in jeopardy as far north as Maine.

Freeze alerts in effect for Nov. 2, 2023.

Deadly bomb cyclone fueled by raging jet stream hammers Europe

A jet stream ripping across the Atlantic Ocean is the driving force behind a powerful storm pounding parts of Europe. The bomb cyclone, named Ciarán, has ravaged parts of the U.K. and France with winds over 100 mph. The storm has left at least one dead and knocked out power to more than a million people in France. A peak gust of 129 mph has been clocked in Pointe du Raz, France, while the highest wind report so far in England is a 93-mph gust at Jersey Airport.

Hurricane HQ: Pilar turns deadly; Invest 97L being tracked

Tropical Storm Pilar in the Eastern Pacific is being blamed for the deaths of at least three people in El Salvador as the storm dumps heavy rain, which has produced flash floods in parts of Central America.

Meanwhile, the development chances for Invest 97L in the Caribbean Sea have lowered as it inches closer to the opposite side of Central America.

The outlook for Invest 97L in the Caribbean Sea.

Bodycam video shows police officers trying to get residents of Maui to safety as flames from the deadly wildfires that destroyed Lahaina in August rage.

