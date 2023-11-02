Bomb cyclone Storm Ciarán turns deadly as it slams England, France with hurricane-force wind
At least one is dead and 16 hurt as wind gusts reached 129 mph in France and 93 mph in England. Storm Ciarán explosively developed through the day Wednesday, tapping into a robust jet stream that stretched from New England across the North Atlantic Ocean.
Gusts reached over 120 mph in France and 100 mph in England as Storm Ciarán blew through the region Thursday.
PARIS –Ferocious bomb cyclone Storm Ciarán slammed parts of France and England Thursday with hurricane-force winds topping 100 mph in several locations, leaving at least one dead, more than a dozen injured, and over a million without power in France.
Reuters reported a truck driver died just outside of Paris when a tree fell into his vehicle. At least 16 others were injured, according to Gerald Darmanin, France's Minister of the Interior. One of the injuries was reported as serious while the other 15 were minor injuries, Darmanin posted. Seven of the injured were firefighters, officials said.
Municipal employees cut and move fallen trees in Ile Tudy, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: A tree brought down by Storm Ciaran overnight blocks the road at Castle Hill on November 2, 2023 in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Waves crash over the harbour wall in Folkestone, Kent, as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England. The Environment Agency has issued 54 warnings where flooding is expected, and an amber weather warning is in place with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph. Picture date: Thursday November 2, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
This photograph shows foam in the street of Penmarc'h, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region.
ST HELIER, JERSEY - NOVEMBER 2: Trees are uprooted after winds reaching 100 mph tore through the island in the early hours of the morning on November 2, 2023 in St Helier, Jersey. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Christian Keenan/Getty Images)
This photograph shows waves crashing on rocks in Porspoder, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
A man uses his smartphone to take a picture of waves in Batz-sur-Mer western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Workers cut down a fallen tree in front of one of La Rochelle's towers in La Rochelle, center western France on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by YOHAN BONNET / AFP) (Photo by YOHAN BONNET/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - This photograph shows waves crashing on rocks in Penmarc'h, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by FRED TANNEAU / AFP) (Photo by FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
A bus on a hill in Capel-le-Ferne near Folkestone, Kent after the front wind screen was blown out, as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England. The Environment Agency has issued 54 warnings where flooding is expected, and an amber weather warning is in place with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph. Picture date: Thursday November 2, 2023. (Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)
This photograph shows a closed road in Saint-Sulpice-la-Foret, near Rennes, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour killing a lorry driver as southern England remained on high alert Thursday and rail operators in several countries warned of traffic disruptions. Some 1.2 million homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed France's northwest coast, ripping trees out of the ground. (Photo by Aurore MESENGE / AFP) (Photo by AURORE MESENGE/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman looks at waves crashing on a dike in Batz-sur-Mer western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Much of northwestern Europe went on high alert on November 1, 2023 as a storm dubbed Ciaran threatened to bring gale-force winds and extreme rainfall to the region. (Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP) (Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images)
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Two French fishing trawlers takes refuge from the storm in Falmouth Bay, on November 2, 2023 in Falmouth, Cornwall, England. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)
Vehicles are driven through a flooded road in Yapton, West Sussex, as Storm Ciaran brings high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England. The Environment Agency has issued 54 warnings where flooding is expected, and an amber weather warning is in place with winds expected to reach 70mph to 80mph. Picture date: Thursday November 2, 2023. (Photo by Joe Sene/PA Images via Getty Images)
BURTON BRADSTOCK, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: People are rescued from their holiday chalets by fire and rescue at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, on November 02, 2023 in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
BURTON BRADSTOCK, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: Fire and rescue officers search for people in need of rescue from their holiday chalets at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, on November 02, 2023 in Burton Bradstock, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
WEST BAY, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: Waves crash on to the beach and cliffs, on November 02, 2023 in West Bay, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
WEST BAY, DORSET - NOVEMBER 02: A person and their dog watch the waves, on November 02, 2023 in West Bay, Dorset. Storm Ciaran swept across the southwest and south of England overnight posing a formidable threat in certain areas such as Jersey, where winds exceeded 100 mph overnight. This, along with the already-soaked ground from Storm Babet, increases the risk of flooding in already vulnerable areas. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
A pedestrian walks past a tree which felt on a car, in Brest, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour killing a lorry driver as southern England remained on high alert Thursday and rail operators in several countries warned of traffic disruptions. Some 1.2 million homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed France's northwest coast, ripping trees out of the ground. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
A car drives along a flooded road in Romsey, southern England, on November 2, 2023 as strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Ciaran hits Britain. High winds and heavy rain brought by storm Ciaran caused major disruption in southern England on November 2, 2023, with shipping from the port of Dover suspended for several hours and hundreds of schools closed. Winds of up to 100/110 km/h were expected in the morning, and up to 100 km/h in the afternoon, according to the weather forecast on the British government website. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph shows damaged on the warehouse of a wintering company in Belval, near Coutance, northwestern France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour killing a lorry driver as southern England remained on high alert Thursday and rail operators in several countries warned of traffic disruptions. Some 1.2 million homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed France's northwest coast, ripping trees out of the ground. (Photo by Lou Benoist / AFP) (Photo by LOU BENOIST/AFP via Getty Images)
This photograph shows a broken construction crane, in Brest, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region. Storm Ciaran battered northern France with record winds of nearly 200 km per hour killing a lorry driver as southern England remained on high alert Thursday and rail operators in several countries warned of traffic disruptions. Some 1.2 million homes lost electricity overnight as the storm lashed France's northwest coast, ripping trees out of the ground. (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
With Ciarán’s destructive pressure gradient focused on its southern side, southern England and northern France took the brunt of the wrath. Pointe du Raz, France, recorded a gust of 129 mph, while Ile de Batz hit 121 mph, according to Meteo France. Gusts reached 118 mph in Brignogan, 101 mph in Saint-Segal and 96 mph in Brest.
(FOX Weather)
Several homes in Brest were evacuated after a crane toppled, Darmanin reported.
This photograph shows a broken construction crane, in Brest, western France, on November 2, 2023, as the storm Ciaran hits the region.
(DAMIEN MEYER/AFP / Getty Images)
He added Ciarán has left a trail of impassable roads and uprooted trees across Finisterre, Cotes d'Armor and Manache, which took the brunt of the triple-digit wind gusts.
France’s Minister of Transport, Clement Beaune, said on X that airports in Brest and Quimper remained closed Thursday morning and urged people to stay off the roads and work from home if possible.
Wind gusts reached over 100 mph across northwestern France as Storm Ciaran pummeled the region Thursday morning. (Video courtesy: @ThomasPenoti via Storyful)
Ciarán did not spare the British Islands in the English Channel either, with a peak gust of 93 mph recorded at the airport in Jersey, while Guernsey reached 78 mph, according to the U.K. Met Office. On England's mainland, Falmouth hit a gust of 90 mph while Langdon Bay near Dover recorded a gust of 71 mph.
In England's Dorset, heavy rains left flood waters more than a foot deep at a group of holiday chalets at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park. Photos from the scene showed several members of rescue teams wading in knee-deep waters to bring flooded residents to safety via inflatable boats and rafts.
Fire and rescue officers search for people in need of rescue from their holiday chalets at Freshwater Beach Holiday Park, on November 02, 2023 in Burton Bradstock, Dorset.
(Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)
High-wind alerts remain in effect across northern France and southern England Thursday, with gradually easing conditions heading into Friday.