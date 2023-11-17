The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Over the river and through the woods

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Weather could cause problems as Thanksgiving travel begins

About 55.4 million Americans are expected to travel during Thanksgiving, according to the AAA. Some of them will hit the road or board a flight this weekend. Most of the country should be decent for travel Saturday, but wider impacts are possible Sunday. That will change leading up to Thanksgiving, as a storm system could create chances for both severe and winter weather.

The Thanksgiving travel weather outlook. Green represents chances for rain, while blue represents chances of snow. Red represents chances for severe weather.

(FOX Weather)



SpaceX set to launch Starship on second test flight

The gigantic SpaceX Starship is set to launch from Texas on Saturday morning for a second test flight. The goal is for Starship to fly around the Earth and then splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii.

Hurricane HQ: Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 no longer forecast to develop

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two is no longer forecast to become Tropical Depression Twenty-Two or Tropical Storm Vince as the system moves into the Bahamas. However, that doesn’t mean the weather is anything to ignore. Flooding rain, mudslides and gusty winds are possible across portions of Jamaica, southeastern Cuba, Hispaniola, the southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands through Sunday.

The current status of Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this

A trail runner in California had to roar for her life after she came around a corner to find a mama bear and her cubs blocking the path.

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

