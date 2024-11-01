The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlantic alive as hurricane season enters final month

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

3 areas tracked in Atlantic as hurricane season enters final month

Another named storm is not out of the question as the final month of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season begins Friday, and the National Hurricane Center is tracking three areas for potential development.

Nov. 30 marks the end of the Atlantic hurricane season , and that can't come soon enough. In the meantime, there are three areas worth watching as we count down the days.

Tents replace some North Carolina polling places destroyed by Helene

Early voting is underway in North Carolina , and the state is making it easier for people impacted by Hurricane Helene to cast their ballot.

After so many towns and roads were washed away by Helene's flooding and mudslides in Western North Carolina, state officials decided to erect tents to act as polling places for Tuesday's election.

Seven tents have been erected in four of the most devastated counties in North Carolina: Buncombe, Burke, Haywood and Yancey. Four tents are in place in Yancey County, while Buncombe, Burke and Haywood counties have one tent each.

Evacuation orders lifted in San Diego after brush fire erupts near university

All evacuation orders have been lifted in parts of San Diego after a brush fire erupted near the San Diego State University campus.

The Montezuma/Fairmount Fire had scorched almost 40 acres by Thursday afternoon. Authorities ordered people to evacuate several neighborhoods to the west of the university, including an elementary school.

By Thursday evening, firefighters said 25% of the fire was contained. Six homes were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Watch: 'Googly eye' spotted in Mars sky by Perseverance rover

"Eye spy" a Martian moon passing in front of the Sun, creating a spooky sight as seen by NASA's Perseverance rover on the Red Planet.

NASA's Mars rover in the Jezero crater recorded this partial eclipse of the Sun by the Martian moon Phobos on Sept. 30, also known as the 1,285th Martian day of the robotic mission. As the potato-shaped moon passed in front of the Sun, it created the appearance of a "googly eye."

