Extreme Weather
See it: Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit receives first snow of season

Snow is a familiar sight between October and April at Mauna Kea, showcasing the mountain's unique climate.

Footage captured by Derek Petrowski shows snow falling Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit as crews cleared the roads surrounding the peak.

Footage captured by Derek Petrowski shows snow falling Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit as crews cleared the roads surrounding the peak.

MAUNA KEA SUMMIT, Hawaii – A wintry blanket descended upon Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit this week, as the first snowfall of the season transformed the peak into a stunning winter wonderland.

"Winter is here," the Maunakea Visitor Information Station announced on Sunday, sharing images of snow-covered roads at the Big Island’s highest point.

(Maunakea Visitor Information Station)

The FOX Forecast Center said colder temperatures infiltrated Hawaii at the beginning of the week while an upper-level weather system brought increased moisture as it tracked across the islands.

The icy conditions forced the road leading to the Mauna Kea Observatories to be closed for over a day as crews worked to clear the snow and ice. 

The National Weather Service issued a warning for additional snowfall on Monday, predicting accumulations of up to 3 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS stressed. "Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."

    The first snow of the season covered Hawaii's Mauna Kea Summit on Monday, October 28, footage shows. (Maunakea Visitor Information Station)

    The first snow of the season covered Hawaii's Mauna Kea Summit on Monday, October 28, footage shows. (Maunakea Visitor Information Station)

    The first snow of the season covered Hawaii's Mauna Kea Summit on Monday, October 28, footage shows. (Maunakea Visitor Information Station)

Snow is a familiar sight between October and April at Mauna Kea, showcasing the mountain's unique climate

At nearly 14,000 feet, the summit often experiences freezing temperatures and significant snowfall, offering a stark contrast to the tropical climate found at lower elevations on the Big Island of Hawaii.

