See it: Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit receives first snow of season

MAUNA KEA SUMMIT, Hawaii – A wintry blanket descended upon Hawaii's Mauna Kea summit this week, as the first snowfall of the season transformed the peak into a stunning winter wonderland.

"Winter is here," the Maunakea Visitor Information Station announced on Sunday, sharing images of snow-covered roads at the Big Island’s highest point.

The FOX Forecast Center said colder temperatures infiltrated Hawaii at the beginning of the week while an upper-level weather system brought increased moisture as it tracked across the islands.

The icy conditions forced the road leading to the Mauna Kea Observatories to be closed for over a day as crews worked to clear the snow and ice.

The National Weather Service issued a warning for additional snowfall on Monday, predicting accumulations of up to 3 inches.

"Travel could be very difficult," the NWS stressed. "Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility."

Snow is a familiar sight between October and April at Mauna Kea, showcasing the mountain's unique climate.

At nearly 14,000 feet, the summit often experiences freezing temperatures and significant snowfall, offering a stark contrast to the tropical climate found at lower elevations on the Big Island of Hawaii.