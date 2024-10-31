Search
Possible tornado strikes Prairie Grove, damaging homes in northwest Arkansas town

The roof of a home in one neighborhood was partially torn off, leaving bedrooms in disarray and littered with debris.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark.–  A town in northwest Arkansas is evaluating damage after a possible tornado hit Wednesday night. 

Residents of Prairie Grove were evaluating the damage to homes Thursday morning after the storm had passed. The roof of a home in one neighborhood was partially torn off, leaving bedrooms in disarray and littered with debris. 

Rita and Jerry Payne were home when the storm came through and ripped part of their roof off, but the couple wasn't injured. 

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell said some homes in the Paynes' neighborhood remained untouched, despite their home being damaged. 

In an update Thursday morning, the Prairie Grove Police Department said parts of the city suffered moderate damage including to homes and businesses. 

Officials said in a Facebook post early Thursday that no injuries had been reported from the storm. 

"The community has always showed love to one another, and it is in times of disaster, we have the privilege to share that love again," city officials said in another Facebook post. 

