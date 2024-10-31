Search
Fatal bear attack claims life of Alaskan deer hunter

Tad Fujioka, a 50-year-old Sitka resident, had not returned from a deer hunting trip Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers said, after being notified he was missing.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
SITKA, Alaska – An Alaskan deer hunter was found dead after he was mauled by a bear, authorities said.

Tad Fujioka, a 50-year-old Sitka resident, had not returned from a deer hunting trip Tuesday evening, Alaska State Troopers said, after being notified he was missing.

HIKER SURVIVES BEAR ATTACK IN GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, WALKS A MILE FOR HELP

Brown bear in Alaska.

FILE-  A brown bear is seen roaming in Alaska.

(Kevyn Jalone / NPS)

The following day, state wildlife troopers, the U.S. Coast Guard and Sitka Search and Rescue launched a joint search effort. Teams were deployed to the remote wooded area where Fujioka was last seen. 

His body was recovered Wednesday morning by search and rescue teams, and his family has been notified, troopers said.

While Alaska is home to various bear species, only brown bears inhabit the Sitka region.

