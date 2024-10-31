Evacuations ordered in San Diego after brush fire erupts near university

SAN DIEGO – Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday in parts of San Diego after a brush fire erupted.

The Montezuma Fire scorched almost 40 acres by Thursday afternoon near San Diego State University.

Authorities ordered people in several neighborhoods to the west of the university to evacuate, including an elementary school.

Roads in the area were also closed. Video and photos from the scene showed multiple firefighting units were at the scene as smoke filled the sky.

Helicopters were also spotted dropping water on the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Winds appeared to be relatively tame Thursday afternoon, but the height of Southern California’s fire season typically continues into November due in part to gusty Santa Ana winds. Activity in the northern part of the state tends to decrease a bit earlier during the fall.

