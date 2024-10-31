Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Evacuations ordered in San Diego after brush fire erupts near university

The Montezuma Fire ignited near San Diego State University and grew to nearly 40 acres by Thursday afternoon.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
The Montezuma Fire is prompting mandatory evacuations as fire crews work to contain the blaze.  00:09

San Diego firefighters working to fight new wildfire named Montezuma Fire

The Montezuma Fire is prompting mandatory evacuations as fire crews work to contain the blaze. 

SAN DIEGO – Mandatory evacuations were ordered Thursday in parts of San Diego after a brush fire erupted.

The Montezuma Fire scorched almost 40 acres by Thursday afternoon near San Diego State University.

Authorities ordered people in several neighborhoods to the west of the university to evacuate, including an elementary school.

WHAT DO LEVEL 1, 2, AND 3 EVACUATIONS MEAN DURING WILDFIRES?

Roads in the area were also closed. Video and photos from the scene showed multiple firefighting units were at the scene as smoke filled the sky. 

Helicopters were also spotted dropping water on the blaze.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR AN EVACUATION

San Diego Fire Department air support works to drop water on the fire, which started Thursday.  00:09

Firefighters prepare to drop water on Montezuma Fire in San Diego

San Diego Fire Department air support works to drop water on the fire, which started Thursday. 

No injuries were reported.

Winds appeared to be relatively tame Thursday afternoon, but the height of Southern California’s fire season typically continues into November due in part to gusty Santa Ana winds. Activity in the northern part of the state tends to decrease a bit earlier during the fall.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Smoke rises from the scene of the Montezuma Fire in San Diego, California, on Oct. 31, 2024.

Smoke rises from the scene of the Montezuma Fire in San Diego, California, on Oct. 31, 2024.

(SDFD/X / FOX Weather)

Tags
Loading...