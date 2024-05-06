Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storm threat continues Tuesday after deadly Oklahoma tornado

Start your day with the latest weather news. After deadly storms tore across the central U.S. on Monday, the worst weather is expected to be near Great Lakes and Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

By Aaron Barker , Brian Donegan Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: May 7, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and Teacher Appreciation Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly tornado strikes Oklahoma as severe storms cause significant damage

Severe storms on Monday night caused significant damage across the central U.S. One of the hardest-hit areas was Barnsdall, Oklahoma, where a Tornado Emergency, the most dire of tornado alerts, was issued. At least one death was reported in Barnsdall as the tornado cut through the city.

FOX Weather storm trackers saw major damage in the town after the storm moved through. An apparent tornado also caused damage in Minden, Iowa, which was hit hard by a tornado during the late-April severe weather outbreak.

Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept through the town May 6, 2024.

Damage is seen in Barnsdall, Oklahoma, after a tornado swept through the town May 6, 2024.

(Brandon Copic / FOX Weather)

Severe storms target Great Lakes, Ohio Valley on Tuesday

Another day of severe weather is expected Tuesday, but this time the bull’s-eye is centered on the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The most intense storms are expected in parts of Indiana and Ohio, with tornadoes, damaging wind and hail possible.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed

After years of delays, Boeing's attempt to send people to space aboard their Starliner craft was scrubbed. It was scheduled to launch from Florida on Monday night. A concerning reading from a sensor on the rocket that was to send Starliner to space led to officials calling off the launch.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams, right, wearing Boeing spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to board the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch, Monday, May 6, 2024, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams, right, wearing Boeing spacesuits, are seen as they prepare to depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 41 on Cape Canaveral Space Force Station to board the Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test launch, Monday, May 6, 2024, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test is the first launch with astronauts of the Boeing CFT-100 spacecraft and United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program. The flight test, targeted for launch at 10:34 p.m., serves as an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing's crew transportation system and will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the orbiting laboratory.

(NASA)

Watch this: Tornado destroys Nebraska building

During the late-April tornado outbreak, a vehicle’s dashcam was rolling as a tornado ripped through a factory in Nebraska.

Watch: Tornado plows through building in Nebraska

