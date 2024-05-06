The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storm threat continues Tuesday after deadly Oklahoma tornado

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, May 7, 2024, and Teacher Appreciation Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly tornado strikes Oklahoma as severe storms cause significant damage

Severe storms on Monday night caused significant damage across the central U.S. One of the hardest-hit areas was Barnsdall, Oklahoma, where a Tornado Emergency, the most dire of tornado alerts, was issued. At least one death was reported in Barnsdall as the tornado cut through the city.

FOX Weather storm trackers saw major damage in the town after the storm moved through. An apparent tornado also caused damage in Minden, Iowa, which was hit hard by a tornado during the late-April severe weather outbreak.

Severe storms target Great Lakes, Ohio Valley on Tuesday

Another day of severe weather is expected Tuesday, but this time the bull’s-eye is centered on the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. The most intense storms are expected in parts of Indiana and Ohio, with tornadoes, damaging wind and hail possible.

The severe weather outlook for Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Boeing Starliner launch scrubbed

After years of delays, Boeing's attempt to send people to space aboard their Starliner craft was scrubbed. It was scheduled to launch from Florida on Monday night. A concerning reading from a sensor on the rocket that was to send Starliner to space led to officials calling off the launch.

Watch this: Tornado destroys Nebraska building

During the late-April tornado outbreak, a vehicle’s dashcam was rolling as a tornado ripped through a factory in Nebraska.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.