The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane season and Memorial Day forecast

Start your day with the latest weather news – Another forecast for the upcoming hurricane season has been released even as the FOX Forecast Center tracks the potential for tropical development off the Southeast coast during Memorial Day weekend.
Wet Memorial Day weekend expected on Southeast coast thanks to developing storm
The FOX Forecast Center continues to track a forming low-pressure system off the coast of the Southeast U.S., which has a low chance of tropical development. Regardless of how it comes together, the storm will make for a very wet Memorial Day weekend from Florida to the Carolinas to start. The weather moves into Virginia by Sunday and Monday.
NOAA says to expect an average hurricane season
The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts in less than a week, and the experts at NOAA said they are forecasting a near-average number of storms. That gels with a forecast from the experts at Colorado State University, who are predicting a slightly below-average season. No matter the forecast, now is the time to prepare for a hurricane.
How Typhoon Mawar spared Guam from an even worst fate at the last minute
Guam was battered by Typhoon Mawar this week. The more than 100-mph winds left destruction across the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, but things could’ve been much worse. A weakening of the storm and a jog to the right likely saved the island from a more terrible impact from a stronger storm.
