The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane season and Memorial Day forecast

Start your day with the latest weather news – Another forecast for the upcoming hurricane season has been released even as the FOX Forecast Center tracks the potential for tropical development off the Southeast coast during Memorial Day weekend.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Winds up to 50 mph along with heavy rains and rough surf will pummel the Southeast coast as an area of low pressure swirls just offshore, eventually pushing inland Sunday. 03:14

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 26, 2023, and National Road Trip Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Wet Memorial Day weekend expected on Southeast coast thanks to developing storm

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track a forming low-pressure system off the coast of the Southeast U.S., which has a low chance of tropical development. Regardless of how it comes together, the storm will make for a very wet Memorial Day weekend from Florida to the Carolinas to start. The weather moves into Virginia by Sunday and Monday.

The outlook for a disturbance off the Southeast coast of the U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

NOAA says to expect an average hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts in less than a week, and the experts at NOAA said they are forecasting a near-average number of storms. That gels with a forecast from the experts at Colorado State University, who are predicting a slightly below-average season. No matter the forecast, now is the time to prepare for a hurricane.

The NOAA and Colorado State University 2023 Atlantic hurricane season outlooks compared to 2022 and the 30-year averages (1991-2020).

(FOX Weather)

How Typhoon Mawar spared Guam from an even worst fate at the last minute

Guam was battered by Typhoon Mawar this week. The more than 100-mph winds left destruction across the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, but things could’ve been much worse. A weakening of the storm and a jog to the right likely saved the island from a more terrible impact from a stronger storm.

Typhoon Mawar Path

Typhoon Mawar weakened and made an important swerve in its path as it approached and passed by Guam on May 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

