The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Hurricane season and Memorial Day forecast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, May 26, 2023, and National Road Trip Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Wet Memorial Day weekend expected on Southeast coast thanks to developing storm

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track a forming low-pressure system off the coast of the Southeast U.S., which has a low chance of tropical development. Regardless of how it comes together, the storm will make for a very wet Memorial Day weekend from Florida to the Carolinas to start. The weather moves into Virginia by Sunday and Monday.

The outlook for a disturbance off the Southeast coast of the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA says to expect an average hurricane season

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts in less than a week, and the experts at NOAA said they are forecasting a near-average number of storms. That gels with a forecast from the experts at Colorado State University, who are predicting a slightly below-average season. No matter the forecast, now is the time to prepare for a hurricane.

How Typhoon Mawar spared Guam from an even worst fate at the last minute

Guam was battered by Typhoon Mawar this week. The more than 100-mph winds left destruction across the U.S. territory in the Pacific Ocean, but things could’ve been much worse. A weakening of the storm and a jog to the right likely saved the island from a more terrible impact from a stronger storm.

Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .