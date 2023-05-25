Search
Shark bites off American tourist’s leg in Turks and Caicos

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police said the 22-year-old Connecticut woman and a friend were snorkeling in the waters outside of the Blue Haven Resort when they were attacked by the shark.

By Steven Yablonski
PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos – A Connecticut woman is in serious condition at a Turks and Caicos hospital after local police say a shark attacked her and bit off her leg on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police said the 22-year-old Connecticut woman and a friend were snorkeling in the waters outside of the Blue Haven Resort when the shark attack occurred.

An employee of the resort located near the Leeward Marina in Providenciales called the police just after 3 p.m. requesting an ambulance.

The employee told police that the unidentified victim had her leg bitten off by the shark.

Officers with the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police, along with an ambulance, arrived at the scene and took the victim to a hospital.

Police said the shark attack victim remains in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre.

