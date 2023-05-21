The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical development being monitored ahead of Memorial Day weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, May 22, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Monitoring 2 areas for tropical development

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring an area off the Eastern Seaboard that could lead to a tropical disturbance developing over the western Atlantic, meaning trouble for those with Memorial Day weekend plans along the Southeast coast.

No matter whether tropical development occurs, some Florida communities are in store for between 3 and 6 inches of rainfall over the next several days.

The second area the FOX Forecast Center is monitoring is a disturbance in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean northeast of the central Bahamas.

According to the National Hurricane Center, this disturbance only has a low chance of development, but it could bring heavy rain to parts of Bermuda later this week.

Things to know

Severe storms eye the Texas Panhandle

Active weather returns to the southern High Plains as the Texas Panhandle is in the bull's-eye for severe storms on Monday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats across the region Monday afternoon and evening.

The severe storm threat on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Scorching summer ahead

This summer is expected to be a scorcher, according to a long-range outlook issued by NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

Hotter-than-average temperatures are expected for much of the West, South and East for June, July and August.

And as far as precipitation goes, most areas east of the Mississippi River are predicted to have a wetter-than-average summer.

