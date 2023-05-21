Drone video shows major mudslide in Italy as death toll continues to rise from torrential flooding

The death toll continues to rise as torrential rain floods parts of northern Italy.

Fourteen people are dead, and more than 15,000 have been evacuated, according to local news reports.

'THIS IS THE WORST FLOODING IN RECENT MEMORY': SIX MONTHS' WORTH OF RAIN FALLS IN ITALY IN ONE DAY

Drone video captured a significant landslide in the small town of Casola Valsenio in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue agency, continues to clear the debris from blocked roads around the region as more than 300 landslides have been reported.

DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES DEVASTATING SCALE OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTHERN ITALY FROM DEADLY FLOODING

More aerial video shows the flooding devastating Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The eastern side of the Emilia Romagna region was the most impacted.

Authorities were surveying the town of Fornace Zarattini and other areas around the city of Ravenna by helicopter on Saturday, according to Storyful.