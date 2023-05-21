Search
Extreme Weather
Drone video shows major mudslide in Italy as death toll continues to rise from torrential flooding

Drone video captured a significant landslide in the small town of Casola Valsenio in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday.

By Heather Brinkmann
The death toll continues to rise as torrential rain floods parts of northern Italy.

Fourteen people are dead, and more than 15,000 have been evacuated, according to local news reports.

'THIS IS THE WORST FLOODING IN RECENT MEMORY': SIX MONTHS' WORTH OF RAIN FALLS IN ITALY IN ONE DAY

Drone video captured a significant landslide in the small town of Casola Valsenio in Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday.

    On Saturday, a major landslide caused road closures in the small town of Casola Valsenio. (Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful)

  • The Rocca Estense castle surrounded by flood water in Lugo, in Ravenna province, northern Italy, on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
    The Rocca Estense castle surrounded by flood water in Lugo, in Ravenna province, northern Italy, on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Michele Lapini/Bloomberg)

  • An aerial view shows a flooded pig farm and surrounding fields in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.
    An aerial view shows a flooded pig farm and surrounding fields in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region. (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP)

  • An aerial view shows farmers gathering pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure at a pig farm in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.
    An aerial view shows farmers gathering pigs to transport them away from their flooded enclosure at a pig farm in the town of Lugo on May 18, 2023, after heavy rains caused flooding across Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region.  (ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP)

  • Floods are latest in series of extreme weather events to slam Italy
    Torrential rains have devastated the eastern side of Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region� with up to 300 landslides, 23 overflowing rivers, some 400 roads damaged or destroyed, and 42 flooded municipalities.� (Reuters)

Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue agency, continues to clear the debris from blocked roads around the region as more than 300 landslides have been reported.

DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES DEVASTATING SCALE OF DAMAGE ACROSS NORTHERN ITALY FROM DEADLY FLOODING

More aerial video shows the flooding devastating Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region. The eastern side of the Emilia Romagna region was the most impacted.

Italy’s national firefighters survey the town of Fornace Zarattini and other areas around the city of Ravenna by helicopter on Saturday. 02:49

Crews survey flooding around Ravenna, Italy

Italy’s national firefighters survey the town of Fornace Zarattini and other areas around the city of Ravenna by helicopter on Saturday.

Authorities were surveying the town of Fornace Zarattini and other areas around the city of Ravenna by helicopter on Saturday, according to Storyful.

