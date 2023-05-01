The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wet conditions persist in Northeast, West
Start your day with the latest weather news – A stubborn weather pattern puts spring on hold in the East and allows storms to drop more than a foot of snow in the Upper Midwest.
It's Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and National Teacher Appreciation Day.
‘Omega block’ to determine weather in US this week
Spring is on hold in the East as the Omega block dominates the weather to start May.
This pattern is known as an Omega block because the feature resembles the letter from the Greek alphabet. Because of this, the Northeast and West will remain rather stormy and cool while the central U.S. has time to dry out and warm up.
(FOX Weather)
May snowstorm brings 'extremely dangerous' conditions to Upper Midwest
Marquette, Michigan, saw its snowiest May day on record Monday, and more snow on Tuesday will only add to the 19.8 inches the city has already received.
Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect Tuesday as heavy wet snow will continue to fall in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula and a portion of northern Wisconsin.
(FOX Weather)
Severe weather threat returns Thursday
The potential for more typical springlike severe weather returns Thursday as the Omega block pattern begins to break down.
The FOX Forecast Center said portions of Oklahoma and Texas could see supercells with large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes Thursday afternoon and evening.
(FOX Weather)
In case you missed it: Dust storm causes fatal pileup in Illinois
Six people were killed and dozens were injured after a dust storm led to a massive pileup on Interstate 55 south of Springfield, Illinois, on Monday.
