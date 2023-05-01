Search
Caught on camera: Firefighters save mom, kids from swarm attack of bees

The mother and her kids were said to be on a family photo shoot when the bees attacked. The grandmother can be heard calling 911 for help.

By Heather Brinkmann Source FOX Weather
Firefighters saved a woman and her children after they were attacked by bees in Buckeye, Arizona, on Sunday.

The mother and her kids were said to be on a family photo shoot when the bees attacked.

"The mother’s quick thinking saved the children from being stung," Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) said. "She put them in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the stings."

Firefighters save a woman and her kids after bees swarm during their family photo shoot.

(Arizona Fire & Medical Authority via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The mother sustained more than 75 stings.

The video shows the firefighters pulling the children from the car while spraying the bees with foam. The audio overlay on the video was released by the AFMA alongside the video.

"If you are attacked by bees getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to the shelter. Never get into the water, and do not fight the bees," the AFMA said.

