The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target South as coastal storm ruins beach plans

It's Friday, May 19, 2023, and National Endangered Species Day.

Severe weather likely across large swath of South

A cold front moving across the U.S. this week is expected to stir up thunderstorms Friday, some of which could produce tornadoes, hail and damaging wind. The risk of severe weather is highest across much of central and northern Texas, southeast Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The severe weather outlook for May 19, 2023.

Coastal storm to rain out beach plans along East Coast

If you’ve got plans to head to the beach on the East Coast this weekend, have a backup plan. A low-pressure system developing along the coast is bringing heavy rain and rough surf to many coastal locales along the Interstate 95 corridor from the Carolinas to the Northeast.

Hurricane season is just days away. Are you prepared?

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, and FOX Weather is your Hurricane HQ. With less than two weeks to go, now is the perfect time to prepare. Start by understanding what risks your area faces in the event of tropical weather. Then, create a plan and build an emergency kit. At least one forecast has already called for a slightly below-average season. We expect to hear NOAA’s forecast next week.

