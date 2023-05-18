Coastal storm to ruin beach plans for millions along I-95 corridor this weekend

Millions of people living along the I-95 corridor on the East Coast who were thinking about hitting the beach this weekend will need to adjust plans that include indoor activities, thanks to a coastal low that’s expected to develop and bring rain, gusty winds, rough surf and dangerous rip currents to the region.

While the storm system will remain on the weaker side, it will still be a nuisance as it slides up the coast, bringing those heavier downpours and gusty winds to coastal cities from Georgia to the Carolinas starting Friday, with impacts further north later in the weekend.

"So we have this area of low pressure that tomorrow (Friday) will be forming off the coast of Georgia," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "It’s going to ride up the coast, and that’s going to create some pretty nasty conditions at the coast."

The rip current risk in the Southeast on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Merwin said that while water temperatures are on the comfortable side along the coast in the Southeast, thunderstorms are possible starting Thursday and through the weekend, so it’s best to stay out of the water.

"With thunderstorm chances being so high and the winds that we’re anticipating as we move into the weekend, we’re going to have to be concerned about beach erosion and also some dangerous rip currents," Merwin added.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS RESCUE OF FATHER, SON PULLED OFFSHORE BY POWERFUL RIP CURRENT IN FLORIDA

How much rain will fall?

The rain forecast in the Southeast through Saturday, May 120, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The heaviest rainfall totals should remain closer to the coast. However, interior areas of North and South Carolina could still pick up 1-2 inches of rain as the storm system slides up the coast.

The closer you head to the Atlantic Ocean, however, is where you'll find the higher rainfall totals.

Charleston, South Carolina, and surrounding areas are expected to pick up 2-3 inches of rain. Some communities could see rain totals of 3-5 inches through Saturday night.

In North Carolina, areas from Wilmington to New Bern could see 2-3 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon and evening.

Possible wind gusts on the afternoon of Friday, May 19, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



The coastal storm is also expected to bring gusty winds to the area, reaching between 10-20 mph from Savannah, Georgia, through Wilmington on Friday afternoon. Inland areas of the Carolinas could also see stronger wind gusts, as Charlotte, North Carolina, could have winds gust between 20-30 mph.

Hatteras, North Carolina, could see winds gusts of 30-40 mph on Friday afternoon.