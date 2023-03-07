The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Southern flooding threat spreads east

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Flooding threat spreads eastward in South

Persistent rain moving through parts of the South is raising the concern about flooding. The highest risk is also spreading eastward through the day, with far northern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and much of Arkansas having the highest risk of flooding on Wednesday. The heaviest rain continues its trek east Thursday into northern Mississippi and northwestern Alabama.

The rainfall forecast as of March 8, 2023.

Things to know

Snow increasing in northern US

On the cold side of the storm inundating parts of the South, snow is expected to become problematic across the northern tier of the U.S. It will remain relatively light across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Wednesday, but snowfall rates will increase overnight and into Thursday. As much as a foot of snow is possible across the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin by Saturday.

The snowfall forecast as of March 8, 2023.

Another atmospheric river takes aim at California

It’s been a long, wet winter for California. Feet of snow have buried the mountainous parts of the state, leaving residents begging for help to dig out. Another atmospheric river with more rain and snow is expected to move into the Golden State toward the end of this week.

Bonus reads

