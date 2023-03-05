Dangerous flooding, heavy snow possible as another powerful storm gets set to slide across the US this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking another storm system that will sweep across the country this week, bringing the risk of dangerous flooding to parts of the South while heavy snow is possible across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

Flooding possible in the Mississippi River Valley

The flood threat will begin on Tuesday as rain begins across portions of North Texas through eastern Oklahoma and into northern Arkansas and southern Missouri.

"As we go into Wednesday, we're expecting this storm system to kind of linger through the region, stall out if you will," said FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar.

Flooding will be possible from Texas to the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday, but the threat will be highest across North Texas, southeastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

And as the storm system continues to spin across the region, those same areas will be at risk of flooding again on Thursday.

Flooding is possible across parts of the South this week.

About 1-2 inches of rain will be possible across much of the South starting on Wednesday.

However, 2-3 inches of rain could fall from eastern Oklahoma through Arkansas, northern Missouri and western Tennessee.

Parts of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas could see anywhere from 3-5 inches of rain by the time the storm system moves out of the region.

Possible rain totals from Wednesday to Sunday.

Heavy snow could fall across the northern Plains, Upper Midwest

On the northern side of this latest storm system, the air will be cold enough to allow for snow to fall across portions of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest this week.

It's still too early to forecast how much snow will fall, but the FOX Forecast Center expects heavy snow to fall across the Dakotas and Nebraska in the northern Plans. Southern Minnesota, including the Minneapolis area, can also expect heavy snow.

Some areas of southern South Dakota and northern Nebraska also have to potential of seeing very heavy snow as the storm system slides across the region.