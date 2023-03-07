Ghostly cave-dwelling creature with 'scissors for hands' feasts on frog thanks to heavy Kentucky rain

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. – Your new fear has just been permanently unlocked.

Periods of heavy rain in Kentucky have washed surface dwellers, like frogs, into the hands of ghostly creatures lurking in the world's longest-known cave system.

While frogs are commonly found near cave entrances and occasionally near larger cave streams, they don’t frequent the same areas as cave-dwelling crayfish, officials at the Mammoth Cave National Park wrote in a Facebook post.

"Your eyes do not deceive you, folks. That ghostly creature with the scissors for hands is a cave-dwelling crayfish feasting on a frog that has … croaked," officials wrote.

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FISH FOUND MORE THAN 3 MILES UNDER THE SEA

On March 3, more than an inch of rain fell in nearby Blowing Green.

Aside from frogs, rats and other small animals can be flushed into cave systems due to the heavy rain, where they die from lack of food, inability to return to their normal habitat or an unfortunate encounter with scissor hands, park officials said.

All visitor services, including cave tours, reopened at Mammoth Cave National Park on Tuesday. Park maintenance crews have cleared about 400 trees across roadways and visitor areas since Friday, when a severe wind event hit the region.

The park has been without power and internet since that time and suspended cave tour operations until it could be restored.