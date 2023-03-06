Yet another atmospheric river takes aim at snow-weary California this week
California resident Jenelle Potvin captured her driving through large walls of snow to reach a residence left covered in snow.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. –California has endured weeks of heavy rain and mountain snow, and it's about to add another week as more storms loom over the next several days.
Of particular concern is a forecast for an atmospheric river that is eyeing Central and Southern California for the end of this week, promising a renewed round of several inches of lowland rain and feet of mountain snow to parts of the state that simply have too much of both right now. Flooding is also a growing concern for the region.
The Pacific Northwest continues to see snow storms as 1-2 feet of snow threatens to fall over the region in to Wednesday.
For the Seattle and Portland areas, it's just a few periods of rain at times, but up in the Sierra Nevada, heavy bursts of snow showers could drop another 1 to 2 feet of snow along the heavily traveled Interstate 80 on Monday and Tuesday.
There may even be some rumbles of thunder along the Oregon and Northern California coasts, with a few thunderstorms and bursts of heavy rain possible in the Central California valleys with an inch or two of rain possible in heavier storms.
Here comes another atmospheric river
A strong atmospheric river event is looking likely later this week, starting Thursday evening and lasting into the weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.
A pair of large low-pressure centers building off the coast of the Pacific Northwest and near Hawaii will work in tandem to direct a plume of tropical moisture into California.
Heavy rain and mountain snow would begin on Thursday, peaking on Friday and lingering into the early weekend.
Our various computer forecast models are still working toward building a consensus forecast, but right now, about 3 to 5 inches of rain along the coast and in low-lying areas, with another round of mountain snow measured in feet, seems likely at this time.
Rainfall forecast between Thursday and Sunday. (FOX Weather)
However, this storm could bring warmer temperatures, melting some of the massive snowpack lingering at lower elevations that could trigger widespread flooding.
California mountain residents still dealing with impacts from previous winter storms
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Many street signs are nearly covered as the Big Bear Valley digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA.
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Dion Slider charges his phone at a restaurant after a series of winter storms in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. The Slider family lost power in their snowed-in home four days ago and walked to the shuttered restaurant to charge their phones, which has an outdoor electrical socket. Some residents have been stranded in Crestline more than a week due to the snowfall while the local grocery store was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of the snow.
Crestline, CA - March 03: A man shovels snow off the roof of a store in Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023, as buildings remain buried in several feet of snow from recent winter storms.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Men shovel snow off the roof of a Big Bear Village gift shop digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA.
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: In an aerial view, a home is seen covered in snow on March 03, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Sierra snowpack survey conducted on Friday revealed a recorded snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: A basketball court is covered with snow as a Big Bear elementary school has a snow day following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA.
Crestline, CA - March 03: The aftermath of winter storms is evident as buildings and street signs are buried in several feet of snow in Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Crestline, CA - March 03: The Goodwin & Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow. The market parking lot serves as a site for a food giveaway for residents of Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Crestline, CA - March 03: Following the intense winter storms, a man strolls past snow-covered buildings and icicles in Crestline on Friday, March 3rd, 2023.
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: A truck passes by a stop sign that is buried in snow on March 03, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Sierra snowpack survey conducted on Friday revealed a recorded snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location.
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Residents walk up their unplowed street toward their home after a series of winter storms dumped heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. Some residents have been trapped in Crestline more than a week due to the snowfall while the local grocery store was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of the snow. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to winter storms for 13 counties including San Bernardino County and the California National Guard is assisting relief efforts in the mountains.
TRUCKEE, CA - MARCH 03: UPS delivery driver Juan Hernandez delivers a package to a snow-covered home in Truckee, California on March 03, 2023.
The California National Guard has been shoveling snow and checking on residents in the Lake Arrowhead area, some of who have been snowed in for more than a week.