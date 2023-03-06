‘Just maddening’: Frustration grows for California mountain residents trapped in feet of snow over a week
As mountains of snow remain several feet high in the San Bernardino mountains of California after major winter storms struck the region last week, residents are frustrated as roads remain blocked, travel is limited and essential supplies are running low.
Cindy Powers joins FOX Weather to shed light on the struggles of the residents of Running Springs, California who have been snowed in for 11 days after multiple snow storms have 5-8 feet of snow on the ground.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - While officials in San Bernardino County, California, are reporting that 80% of the roads the county services have been plowed more than a week after a massive storm trapped mountain residents beneath as much as up to 10 feet of snow, many residents are becoming increasingly frustrated.
Janelle Hendrickson, who lives in Running Springs, told FOX 11 Los Angeles she has been trying to get to work off the mountain to earn money to feed her family.
"I was told if I do go down to work, most likely I won't be able to come home for a couple days, up to two weeks," she said. Hendrickson added that roads in the area are "iffy … but they're drivable."
The county and other organizations have worked to gather supplies for those stuck in the snow, some of whom are running out of essentials. Lake Arrowhead resident Carol Kulvicki said that for her and her neighbors, all of whom are elderly, it's not easy.
UPS delivery driver Juan Hernandez delivers a package to a snow-covered home in Truckee, California on March 03, 2023.
(Josh Edelson for the Washington Post / Getty Images)
"Food drop-offs that they have had are in certain areas, and we're actually 6 miles away from that," she said.
Making things more difficult is the fact that Kulvicki lives on an access road. She said the county told her it's not responsible for plowing her road.
During a typical snowstorm, she and her neighbors would chip in together to pay a private contractor to plow.
"But it was too much for the regular guy to get through, and we have been told by the county that we would not be plowed," Kulvicki said. "The only help we are getting are our mountain neighbors. They're our heroes."
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: Following the intense winter storms, a man strolls past snow-covered buildings and icicles in Crestline on Friday, March 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: The aftermath of winter storms is evident as buildings and street signs are buried in several feet of snow in Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: The Goodwin &amp; Son's Market sign is buried in feet of snow. The market parking lot serves as a site for a food giveaway for residents of Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: Despite being enveloped by several feet of snow brought by the recent storms, the 7-11 store remains operational for residents in Crestline on Friday, March 3rd, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: Residents in San Bernardino Mountain brave long lines for food at Goodwin &amp; Son's Market in Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023, amidst a shortage caused by heavy snowfall and difficulties with delivery truck access on Highway 18. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Many street signs are nearly covered as the Big Bear Valley digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Crestline, CA - March 03: Crestline, CA - March 03: The aftermath of winter storms is evident as buildings and street signs are buried in several feet of snow in Crestline on Friday, March 3, 2023. (Photo by Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise via Getty Images)
CRESTLINE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: Residents walk up their unplowed street toward their home after a series of winter storms dumped heavy snowfall in the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California on March 3, 2023 in Crestline, California. Some residents have been trapped in Crestline more than a week due to the snowfall while the local grocery store was severely damaged when its roof collapsed under the weight of the snow. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency due to winter storms for 13 counties including San Bernardino County and the California National Guard is assisting relief efforts in the mountains. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: A truck passes by a stop sign that is buried in snow on March 03, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Sierra snowpack survey conducted on Friday revealed a recorded snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
TRUCKEE, CA - MARCH 03: UPS delivery driver Juan Hernandez delivers a package to a snow-covered home in Truckee, California on March 03, 2023. (Photo by Josh Edelson for the Washington Post)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Many street signs are nearly covered as the Big Bear Valley digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: A basketball court is covered with snow as a Big Bear elementary school has a snow day following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Many street signs are nearly covered as the Big Bear Valley digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: Men shovel snow off the roof of a Big Bear Village gift shop digs out following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: In an aerial view, a home is seen covered in snow on March 03, 2023 in Twin Bridges, California. The Sierra snowpack survey conducted on Friday revealed a recorded snow depth of 116.5 inches and a snow water equivalent of 41.5 inches, which is 177 percent of average for this location. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA - MARCH 03: A basketball court is covered with snow as a Big Bear elementary school has a snow day following successive storms which blanketed San Bernardino Mountain communities on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Big Bear Lake, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
