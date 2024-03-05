The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 corridor faces threat of flash floods

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and National Oreo Cookie Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Heavily populated I-95 corridor faces flash flood threat

Round after round of wet weather in the Northeast has saturated ground and raised the risk of flash flooding in the most populated region of the U.S. A Flood Watch has been issued for more than 31 million people along the Interstate 95 corridor from New Jersey to Massachusetts. It includes New York City and Boston.

The flood alerts that are in effect for the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



South faces days of severe storm threat

Powerful storms are expected to develop across parts of the southern U.S. for the remainder of the week. On Wednesday, the worst of the thunderstorms are forecast in North Texas, the Florida Peninsula and South Carolina, with hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary concerns. Thursday and Friday appear to be the days with the highest threat of severe weather.

The severe weather outlook for the South for the next few days.

(FOX Weather)



‘Miracle March’ allows California to recover invaluable snowpack

A recent blizzard that dumped up to 10 feet of snow on California’s mountains has ski resorts and water managers celebrating. It has allowed the state to make up its snowpack deficit and then some. It’s important because that snow helps replenish reservoirs and aquifers during the spring melt.

Watch this

The recent rescue of a border collie from a frozen Minnesota lake has been dubbed the "winter version of Baywatch."

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.