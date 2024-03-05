Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: I-95 corridor faces threat of flash floods

Start your day with the latest weather news – Several rounds of wet weather have increased the risk of flash flooding across the most populated region in the U.S. A Flood Watch has been issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:52

Weather in America: March 6, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 6, 2024, and National Oreo Cookie Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heavily populated I-95 corridor faces flash flood threat

Round after round of wet weather in the Northeast has saturated ground and raised the risk of flash flooding in the most populated region of the U.S. A Flood Watch has been issued for more than 31 million people along the Interstate 95 corridor from New Jersey to Massachusetts. It includes New York City and Boston.

The flood alerts that are in effect for the Northeast.
(FOX Weather)

 

South faces days of severe storm threat

Powerful storms are expected to develop across parts of the southern U.S. for the remainder of the week. On Wednesday, the worst of the thunderstorms are forecast in North Texas, the Florida Peninsula and South Carolina, with hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary concerns. Thursday and Friday appear to be the days with the highest threat of severe weather.

The severe weather outlook for the South for the next few days.
(FOX Weather)

 

‘Miracle March’ allows California to recover invaluable snowpack

A recent blizzard that dumped up to 10 feet of snow on California’s mountains has ski resorts and water managers celebrating. It has allowed the state to make up its snowpack deficit and then some. It’s important because that snow helps replenish reservoirs and aquifers during the spring melt.

Blizzard Conditions, And Snow Of Up To 12 Feet Expected In California's Sierra Nevada

Vehicles are covered in snow at Boreal Mountain Resort, currently shuttered due to the storm, following a massive snowstorm in the Sierra Nevada mountains on March 4, 2024, near Soda Springs, California.

(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Watch this

The recent rescue of a border collie from a frozen Minnesota lake has been dubbed the "winter version of Baywatch."

Deputies in Minnesota used a kayak to rescue a dog that was stranded on a frozen lake Monday. They described it as a "Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue." 02:53

Border collie rescued after falling into icy waters of South Lindstrom Lake, MN

Deputies in Minnesota used a kayak to rescue a dog that was stranded on a frozen lake Monday. They described it as a "Minnesota winter version of Baywatch water rescue."

Before you go

Here are a few other stories we think might interest you.

