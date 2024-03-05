Photos: Monster California blizzard leaves epic scenes of towns buried in feet of snow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A monster blizzard dumped several feet of snow across California’s Sierra Nevada over several days to kick off the start of March, leaving incredible scenes of snow piled up above cars and drifts reaching up to rooftops.

The snow began on Thursday, Feb. 29, and fell at rates of 2-4 inches per hour or more as ferocious winds gusted as high as 60-80 mph around Lake Tahoe and well over 100 mph on the nearby mountain peaks.

CALIFORNIA'S CRIPPLING BLIZZARD BRINGS 10 FEET OF SNOW, 190 MPH WIND TO SIERRA NEVADA

An anemometer atop Palisades ski resort at Lake Tahoe clocked a gust of 190 mph.

Other peak gusts along the peaks reached 184 mph at Ward Mountain and 170 mph at Mammoth Mountain.

New snow totals reached just over 5 feet around South Lake Tahoe, while 8 feet of snow fell at Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

Soda Springs, California, measured 116 inches of snow – just under 10 feet, while the Sugar Bowl ski resort managed to cross the 10-foot mark with 126 inches of new snow.

At Soda Springs’ Woodward Tahoe, you could barely find the front door to the Woodward Bunker under several feet of snow:

Some unlucky drivers who had parked in outdoor lots before the storm would barely find the roof:

WATCH: LIGHTNING STRIKES NEAR SKIES AS WINTER STORM PUMMELS WEST

It would take quite a bit of digging out, and that doesn’t even account for creating a reasonable pathway to drive out of the snow-bound lot:

And even if you made it to the roads, travel was treacherous. In some cases, snow drifts were piled up far under highway overpasses.

Others who had just nestled inside were surprised to see snow piled up feet high along outside windows:

Plenty of skiers and snowboarders did manage to get to the slopes to take advantage of the epic powder:

And while the snow has made for logistical headaches and for sure some sore backs and muscles for those clearing the way, the payoff will come in the summer as water managers rejoiced at how the storm has helped bring California’s snowpack back to average conditions after kicking off 2024 significantly below average.