Northeast to be soaked by back-to-back coastal storms through Thursday

NEW YORK – Those living along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor this week will be impacted by back-to-back coastal storms packing rounds of soaking rainfall.

A weak coastal low is moving up the East Coast on Tuesday, spreading rain northward into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Some moderate to locally heavy rain is possible, especially in parts of eastern New England.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

"The cold front right now is stretched across parts of Michigan, moving into Ohio, and that's all going to be progressing out towards the East Coast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Then we have this area of low pressure moving up the coastline. So it's a little bit of a squeeze play, and that increases our rain chances. I don't think we have a big flooding concern, but this is super inconvenient."

The heaviest rain this week is likely along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.

There is no threat of wintry weather with this coastal storm as temperatures remain well above average across the Northeast, with highs mainly in the 50s and 60s.

Second storm follows on heels of Tuesday's system

The second system will be another developing coastal low coming out of the Southeast on Wednesday.

Soaking rain will again develop in the mid-Atlantic starting Wednesday morning and spread northward into the Northeast and New England later in the day. Rainfall totals between 1 and 3 inches are expected through Thursday.

A look at the rain forecast in the East through Thursday.

Flash flooding will be a concern as atmospheric moisture is expected to be above average for this time of year.

"This next storm that's moving in from the South is also going to bring in Gulf moisture," Merwin said. "So I think we have a larger potential of maybe having a flooding concern for the end of the week."

A Flood Watch will stay in effect for parts of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts through Thursday. A Flood Warning continues for the Pawcatuck River at Westerly, Rhode Island, affecting Washington and New London counties.

"Interesting to see that hot spot in New England," Merwin added. "That's probably where we have the highest potential of flooding."

HOW HEAVY IS IT REALLY GOING TO RAIN?

A look at the flood alerts in New England through Thursday.

Cold air will again be lacking but may overlap just enough to bring light snow amounts to northern New England.

The next chance for any snow will come this weekend as an area of low pressure moves in from the Midwest, the FOX Forecast Center said. The forecast remains highly uncertain as computer forecast models resolve precisely where the low will track and whether enough cold air will be in place.