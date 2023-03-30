The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather outbreak could span 20 states

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 31, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Widespread severe weather outbreak likely in central US

Strong tornadoes, large hail and destructive winds are possible Friday during a severe weather outbreak that could rip through as many as 20 states. The risk of severe storms stretches from southern Minnesota and Wisconsin southward into Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. The highest risk covers eastern Iowa and western Illinois, as well as northeastern Arkansas, western Tennessee and the Missouri Bootheel.

People in these areas should review their severe weather safety plans now and have several reliable ways to get weather alerts.

The severe weather outlook for March 31, 2023.

Things to know

Millions in northern US face threat of snow, ice

On the cold side of this powerful storm system, wintry weather will be the primary concern. Winter weather alerts, including Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings, are in effect from the northern Plains to the Great Lakes. Upwards of a foot of snow is possible in parts of South Dakota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Ice is possible near the freezing line.

Winter weather alerts in effect March 31, 2023.

We’re already tracking another powerful storm

Spring is a busy time of year in the weather world, so it’s no surprise that FOX Weather is already tracking another storm system that could bring impactful weather from coast-to-coast next week. The storm is expected to move ashore in the Northwest on Sunday and then march across the country, dumping snow and producing severe weather along the way.

