The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flood threat for California increases

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 29, 2024, and Good Friday. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Millions on West Coast face threat of flooding

After the East Coast got hammered by heavy rain Thursday, the West Coast is set to receive a deluge of its own. The storms begin Friday in California, where a risk of flooding stretches from San Francisco to Santa Barbara. On Saturday, the flood threat shifts south and includes places such as Los Angeles and San Diego.

The excessive rainfall outlook through the weekend.

(FOX Weather)



April to start with severe weather risk for much of US

Mother Nature isn’t fooling around as April begins. As the storm system soaking California over the weekend moves into the middle of the country, severe weather is expected. The risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes stretches from Texas to the Midwest on Monday. The zone shrinks as it moves east on Tuesday, covering areas from Mississippi to Ohio.

The outlook for a storm system at the beginning of April.

(FOX Weather)



Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 10 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th , which shows who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Don't miss this

FOX Weather’s Special "Weathering With Grace" airs at 9 p.m. ET on Good Friday. Here’s a preview of one of the stories of resilience you’ll see.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories we think might interest you.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.