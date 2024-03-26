Search
Extreme Weather
‘Weathering With Grace’ shows unwavering faith of communities in face of disasters

Airing at 9 p.m. ET Friday on FOX Weather, this special program highlights resilient communities where unwavering faith put them on a path to recovery.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Anyone who has lived through a natural disaster can attest to the sense of hopelessness that can overwhelm you in the immediate aftermath.

Questions arise about not just your future, but what lies ahead for the place you call home – will things ever return to normal?

In a special airing at 9 p.m. ET on Good Friday, FOX Weather takes a look at communities hit hard by extreme weather and how people who live there say their faith helped put their beloved towns on a path to recovery.

Here’s a closer look at some of the stories being highlighted.

Sanibel Island church rebuilds after Hurricane Ian

Sanibel Island, Florida, was one of the places most devastated by the wrath of Hurricane Ian in 2022. Floodwater from storm surge reached as high as 5 feet inside St. Michael’s Church on the island.

"Faith is believing in something that you can’t see, and early on in this process, I couldn’t imagine this being rebuilt the way it was," said Bill Van Oss, the rector of the church.

FOX Weather’s Brandy Campbell travels to Sanibel Island to see how the community has recovered in the storm’s wake.

Massachusetts church destroyed by lightning strike remains resilient

In June 2023, the First Congregational Church in Spencer, Massachusetts, burned to the ground after a lightning strike started a fire at the 160-year-old church.

"We hope to be able to put something here, and there will be something," said Pastor Bruce MacLeod. "It won’t be as grand, but (it) will be a symbol for the community as well.

FOX Weather’s Katie Byrne goes to Spencer to see how the community is rebuilding through hope.

