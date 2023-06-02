Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Historic Massachusetts church heavily damaged after suspected lightning strike sparks fire

The Sterling Fire Department reported crews were battling a massive fire at the First Congregational United Church that is believed to have been caused by lightning.

By Andrew Wulfeck Source FOX Weather
Storms moving through central Massachusetts on Friday afternoon produced several cloud-to-ground lightning strikes around the town of Spencer.  00:52

Lightning strike likely responsible for massive church fire

Storms moving through central Massachusetts on Friday afternoon produced several cloud-to-ground lightning strikes around the town of Spencer. 

SPENCER, Mass. – Dozens of firefighters responded to a historic church in Spencer, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon to try to save the structure from being destroyed by a fire that is believed to have been started by a lightning strike.

According to the Sterling Fire Department, crews were battling the blaze at the First Congregational United Church, which has had a presence in the community since before the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Witness videos showed fire billowing out of the structure, and the roof and steeple appeared to have collapsed.

According to the congregation, the land for the church was donated by Nathaniel Cunningham, a wealthy Massachusetts merchant, during the mid-1700s, but a fire in 1862 destroyed the original structure.

  • Historic Massachusetts church appears to be a total loss after a suspected lightning strike
    Image 1 of 4

    Several agencies from Massachusetts responded to the First Congregational United Church after a reported fire on Friday afternoon. (Krystal Sanchez/Facebook)

  • Historic Massachusetts church appears to be a total loss after a suspected lightning strike
    Image 2 of 4

    Several agencies from Massachusetts responded to the First Congregational United Church after a reported fire on Friday afternoon. (Oakham Fire Department)

  • Historic Massachusetts church appears to be a total loss after a suspected lightning strike
    Image 3 of 4

    Several agencies from Massachusetts responded to the First Congregational United Church after a reported fire on Friday afternoon. (Oakham Fire Department)

  • Historic Massachusetts church appears to be a total loss after a suspected lightning strike
    Image 4 of 4

    Several agencies from Massachusetts responded to the First Congregational United Church after a reported fire on Friday afternoon. (Oakham Fire Department)

The current church was built and dedicated in 1863 and has been renovated and expanded along Main Street in downtown Spencer ever since.

LIGHTNING STRIKES LIKELY CAUSE OF 3 HOUSE FIRES IN NORTHERN TEXAS

The FOX Weather Radar detected a storm with plenty of lightning moving through the heart of town about 2 p.m. EDT.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service Office in Norton, Massachusetts, said they were not surprised to hear that lightning had possibly struck the structure and said other cloud-to-ground lightning strikes were likely during the stormy pattern.

Radar in central Massachusetts on Friday afternoon

Radar in central Massachusetts on Friday afternoon

(FOX Weather)

Local emergency management has not said if there were any injuries, but firefighters reported having to deal with extreme heat during the blaze.

Air temperatures at nearby Worcester Regional Airport climbed to nearly 90 degrees during the afternoon, triggering concerns of heat exhaustion for first responders.

DEBUNKING 7 MYTHS ABOUT LIGHTNING

According to the NWS, a structure’s height, shape and isolation are all factors in where a bolt could strike.

The antenna on the Empire State Building in New York City is struck at least 25 times a year, according to esbnyc.com.

Tags
Loading.