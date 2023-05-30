Search
Extreme Weather
Lightning strikes likely cause of 3 house fires in northern Texas

Officials from the Frisco Fire Department said six other structures were also hit by lightning but did not cause a fire.

Lightning blamed for 3 house fires in Texas

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco Fire Department dealt with three house fires on Tuesday afternoon that they believe were caused by lightning.

Crews rushed to put out flames in the Dallas suburb just after 3 p.m. The three homes were within 3 miles of each other.

Pictures from the department showed flames coming out of the roof of one of the houses.

The Frisco Fire Department said that no civilians or firefighters were injured at any of the homes.

DEBUNKING 7 MYTHS ABOUT LIGHTNING

FOX Weather radar

FOX Weather radar showed plenty of lightning around the Dallas metro.

(FOX Weather)

At least two of the homes are uninhabitable, according to FOX4

FFD officials said six other structures were also hit by lightning but did not cause a fire.

"When we do have severe weather, the best thing to do is get inside, take cover, find that safety, and stay out of the weather," said Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner.

It is the second-straight day that lightning has been blamed for a fire in North Texas.

On Monday, a lightning strike is believed to have caused a fire at a house in Fort Worth.

