See the aftermath after likely lightning strike damages Texas house

FORT WORTH, Texas – A Texas family has been displaced after a possible lightning strike heavily damaged their Fort Worth home.

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. Monday to a structure fire in the 9800 block of Yellow Cup Drive.

When crews first arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was seen coming from the home's roof. Firefighters said a fire was found in the attic.

Live Storms Media storm tracker Michael Beard captured video of the aftermath of an apparent lightning strike seen in the video above as firefighters worked to extinguish any hot spots.

TEXAS WOMAN PRAYS FOR HEALING AFTER LIGHTNING KILLS SON, LEAVES GRANDSON IN COMA

The fire was quickly put under control, and no injuries were reported.

The FOX Forecast Center said thunderstorms moved through the Fort Worth area between about 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The storms produced wind gusts up to 30 mph and dropped a quarter-inch of rain.

During the five-year-period of 2007-2011, NFPA

The National Fire Protection Association estimates that U.S. local fire departments responded to an estimated average of 22,600 fires started by lightning per year from 2007-2011.

The agency said these fires caused an estimated average of nine deaths, 53 injuries and $451 million in direct property damage per year.