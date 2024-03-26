Baltimore bridge collapse recovery efforts likely to be impacted by East Coast storm

BALTIMORE – A powerful storm is expected to impact millions of people along the Interstate 95 corridor on the East Coast this week and will likely affect search and rescue operations currently underway in Baltimore after a massive ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing a portion of it to collapse and sending several vehicles plunging into the frigid water below.

Many cities along the East Coast, including Providence in Rhode Island, Hartford in Connecticut, New York City and Philadelphia, are already experiencing their top five wettest year-to-date, and their next round of heavy rain is expected to begin Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west Wednesday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the cold front, which is associated with the storm system that brought near-blizzard conditions to the Plains and Midwest, as well as severe weather to the South and Southeast, will be much weaker due to the fact that the main area of low pressure will be spinning off to the north into Canada.

However, a new upper-level disturbance will be lurking to the west. As it approaches the East Coast on Wednesday, it will reinvigorate the old front by developing a new area of low pressure along it. The new coastal low will first develop in the Atlantic Ocean off the Southeast coast before it begins to lift to the north along the mid-Atlantic, including Baltimore and Washington, and into the Northeast.

Baltimore bridge collapse weather forecast

The FOX Forecast Center expects moderate to heavy rain in the Baltimore area because of the storm, which will likely impact the investigation and recovery efforts in the wake of the catastrophic bridge collapse over the Patapsco River.

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack shows showers moving into the Baltimore area by early Wednesday morning, with more widespread rain expected by about 8 a.m.

That rain will likely continue on and off over the course of the day, with the heaviest precipitation expected overnight into early Thursday morning.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the Baltimore area near the site of the bride collapse.

Moderate to heavy rain could slow drive times during the Thursday morning commute and the heaviest rain should move out of the area by late Thursday afternoon and into the early evening hours.

Baltimore and the surrounding communities like Glen Burnie, White Marsh and Jessup can expect to see anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Drenching rain raises flood threat Wednesday, Thursday

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

As the storm moves off to the north, it will begin to strengthen and pull in moisture directly from the ocean, resulting in widespread moderate to heavy rain from the Gulf Coast to New England.

The heavy rain will first develop across northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon, potentially ruining another beach day for spring breakers hoping to catch some sun. There is a risk of flash flooding Wednesday and Thursday across portions of northern Florida northward into the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

The storm will affect eastern Georgia and the Carolinas by Wednesday night before spreading farther north into the mid-Atlantic and New England on Thursday.

Flooding is also possible along the East Coast from the Carolinas to New England on Thursday and Friday as the storm moves up the coast.

Several inches of rain is expected to fall by the time the storm moves out of the region at the end of the week.

Some of the highest totals are expected to fall across northern Florida, where 2-3 inches of rain is expected.

The mid-Atlantic is also expected to see several inches of rain, especially across the Carolinas and into Virginia, Maryland and Delaware. Areas there could also see 2-3 inches of rain, but there could be pockets of higher totals between 3-5 inches in North Carolina and Virginia.

Farther north, the Northeast could also see a few inches of rain, with higher amounts along coastal areas of New England.

Snow also expected

The FOX Forecast Center says that as the low deepens in the Gulf of Maine on Friday, a surge of cold air on the back side of the storm may allow for the precipitation to change over from rain to heavy, wet snow across portions of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

This graphic shows forecast snow totals in the Northeast through Sunday, March 31, 2024.

The FOX Forecast Center isn't expecting epic snowfall totals from this storm. However, northern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as western Maine, could see 5-8 inches of snow by the time the storm winds down.