The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces increasing threat of severe storm

Risk of severe storms rises in South

People across the southern U.S. will want to stay close to weather information over the next couple of days as severe storms appear likely. The highest risk of severe weather Thursday is centered over the southern Plains across Texas and Oklahoma. On Friday, the highest risk is across the Deep South in parts of Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.

The severe weather outlook for March 23, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Rare Los Angeles-area twister causes damage, injures at least 1

A tornado isn’t something you hear associated with the Los Angeles area very often. However, an EF-1 twister that hit the area Wednesday caused damage and injured at least one person. Video showed debris swirling in the air as the cyclone moved through the town of Montebello, California. One witness described seeing a funnel cloud before debris began raining down.

