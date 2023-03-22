Search
Extreme Weather
Video: At least 1 apparent tornado causes damage in Los Angeles area

Officials are investigating storm damage that may have been caused by a tornado in at least three locations.

By Heather Brinkmann
New video shows what appears to be a tornado causing damage in Montebello, CA.

LOS ANGELES – Damage surveys are being conducted Wednesday after there were reports of tornadoes causing damage within the Los Angeles area, according to officials at the National Weather Service.

Video taken from Commerce, California, located southeast of Los Angeles, shows what appears to be a tornado lofting debris in the air.

Severe storms moved through the Los Angeles area Wednesday. Onlookers spotted a likely tornado causing damage within the Commerce area.

In Montebello, another instance of storm damage is being investigated as a possible tornado. Images from SkyFOX at FOX 11 in Los Angeles showed multiple cars damaged and roofs torn from buildings. According to FOX 11, at least seven buildings were damaged, with most sustaining roof damage. No injuries were reported.

A possible tornado tore apart buildings in Montebello, California which is southeast of downtown Los Angeles. FOX 11 Los Angeles took aerial shots of a building with roof damage. The NWS reported that the damage was possibly from a tornado. The NWS is also sending a survey team to Santa Barbara County to investigate a possible tornado in Carpenteria.

NWS officials said they also plan to send a team to southeast Santa Barbara County, where there were reports of a tornado Tuesday evening that caused damage to mobile homes.

All of these storms were part of the latest deadly atmospheric river to hit California.

More showers and storms are expected across Central and Southern California on Wednesday, but those will begin to subside as the larger storm spins away from the region.

