Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Communities across America reeling after monster storm leaves 40 dead

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, March 17, 2025, and St. Patrick's Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

40 dead from monster storm system charging across US spawning violent tornadoes, dust storm, blizzard

Cleanup and recovery operations are underway across the central and eastern U.S. in the wake of a powerful storm system that swept across the nation, producing violent tornadoes , a dust storm , wildfires and blizzard conditions that have left at least 40 people dead.

The multiday severe weather outbreak began to unfold Friday and lasted through the weekend, pounding communities with thunderstorms that packed hurricane -force wind gusts, torrential rain and lightning that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of utility customers.

The FOX Forecast Center has confirmed at least 56 tornadoes in 10 states so far, including EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes , and storm survey teams from the National Weather Service will be out in full force to inspect damage and determine the intensity and path of additional twisters.

Storms slam Northeast with hurricane-force wind gusts on third, final day of deadly severe weather outbreak

Residents across the Northeast awoke to lingering rain and rising flood concerns Monday, the final impacts of the storm system that spawned the deadly severe weather impacts across the country.

While the thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts have exited the East Coast, the mid-Atlantic and Northeast are now grappling with the aftermath, including lingering rainfall and the threat of flooding due to melting snow and ice in parts of the interior Northeast and northern New England.

High winds to fuel critical fire weather threat in Plains

A critical fire weather threat is expected across a large portion of the Plains on Monday. Wind gusts of 30 mph or higher and low relative humidity will combine to create dangerous fire weather conditions across the region.

That comes after hurricane-force wind gusts fueled a wildfire outbreak across Texas and Oklahoma last week, forcing evacuations and road closures.

The threat is expected to increase on Tuesday for parts of Texas and New Mexico.

Terrifying video shows family riding out deadly Tylertown, Mississippi, tornado

A family was recording video as a violent tornado ripped through Tylertown , Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon.

The video begins with people standing near a window as winds whip through blinding rain outside. Trees can be seen bending in the wind.

"The camper’s gone baby," one person in the video said.

Walthall County officials confirmed at least three people were killed by the tornado as it moved across Darbun, about 15 miles northeast of Tylertown.

