5 hurt as tornado tears through Arkansas town: 'Miracle from God' no one killed

CAVE CITY, Ark. -- At least five people were injured as tornadoes tore through Arkansas Friday night as part of a multi-day severe weather outbreak.

Cave City took the brunt of a tornado strike, leaving major damage in its wake and prompting Mayor Jonas Anderson to declare a state of emergency.

Anderson reported a preliminary count indicated five people were hurt, with three requiring transport to a local hospital but all are expected to recover.

"There are no known fatalities," Anderson posted in a storm update on Facebook. "This is an absolute miracle from God."

But the damage is extensive. Natural gas leaks triggered in the wake of the storm have been stopped, but widespread power outages remain.

"Emergency services will be heavily impacted for the near future," Anderson said. "This will not be a quick process. We need your absolute cooperation and your prayers. There is a lot to wrap our heads around and lots to do."

SOUTH FACES THREAT OF ‘VIOLENT’ TORNADOES, HURRICANE-FORCE WIND GUSTS AMID DEADLY SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK

The storms have turned deadly in other parts of the Mississippi Valley. At least three people have been killed in Missouri, with other reports of tornado damage coming in from Indiana and Mississippi so far.

The tornado threat has passed for Arkansas, but the extreme tornado threat continues for much of the Deep South on Saturday.