Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area in Southern California

This is now the third Sunday in a row that an earthquake was felt in the area. A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area after the Oscars ceremony on March 3, and a magnitude 4.1 was reported on March 9.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

Why earthquakes are felt differently in the US

While you may think quakes are a western US problem, some of the largest temblors in US history have happened in the East.

MALIBU, Calif. – An earthquake jolted thousands of residents in Southern California on Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck about 6 miles northwest of Malibu at a depth of about 9 miles around 8:17 p.m. local time.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows information on an earthquake in Southern California on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

This graphic shows information on an earthquake in Southern California on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

(FOX Weather)

Thousands of residents across the region reported feeling the earthquake, including those in the Los Angeles area.

The USGS said the ShakeAlert system was activated for this earthquake.

This is now the third Sunday in a row that an earthquake was felt in the area.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area after the Oscars ceremony on March 3, and a magnitude 4.1 was reported on March 9.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

Refresh this page and download the free FOX Weather app for updates on this story.

Tags
Loading...