Magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area in Southern California

MALIBU, Calif. – An earthquake jolted thousands of residents in Southern California on Sunday night.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck about 6 miles northwest of Malibu at a depth of about 9 miles around 8:17 p.m. local time.

Thousands of residents across the region reported feeling the earthquake, including those in the Los Angeles area.

The USGS said the ShakeAlert system was activated for this earthquake.

This is now the third Sunday in a row that an earthquake was felt in the area.

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was felt in the Los Angeles area after the Oscars ceremony on March 3, and a magnitude 4.1 was reported on March 9.

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.

