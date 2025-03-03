Earthquake rattles Hollywood following Oscars ceremony

LOS ANGELES – A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area in Southern California on Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck a little more than a mile east-southeast of North Hollywood around 10:13 p.m. local time.

The earthquake struck after the Oscars had ended and celebrations were getting underway.

Thousands of people across the region reported feeling the shaking, including those in the Bakersfield area, Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, Long Beach and Huntington Beach.

Both the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department said the quake was felt in downtown Los Angeles, but the departments were not entering their earthquake mode.

In addition, the USGS ShakeAlert system was not activated for this earthquake.

So far, there are no reports of damage, injuries or deaths.

