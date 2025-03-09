Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Ca. – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Southern California on Sunday afternoon outside of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake was recorded around 1 p.m. PT, 7 miles from Westlake Village, west of Los Angeles, and had a depth of about 7 miles. It was followed by several aftershocks.

According to the agency's ShakeMap, minor shaking was felt as far east as Palmdale and south to Huntington Beach.

There is no tsunami threat associated with this earthquake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.