Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Los Angeles area

The magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded around 1 p.m. PT near Westlake Village, west of Los Angeles. It was followed by several aftershocks, according to the USGS.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
FILE VIDEO: A video shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the city from above after a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on Sunday night. So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Watch: Helicopter flies above Los Angeles after Sunday night earthquake

FILE VIDEO: A video shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the city from above after a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on Sunday night. So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Ca. – A magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattled Southern California on Sunday afternoon outside of Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. 

According to the USGS, the quake was recorded around 1 p.m. PT, 7 miles from Westlake Village, west of Los Angeles, and had a depth of about 7 miles. It was followed by several aftershocks.

Statistics about the March 9, 2025 earthquake in Westlake Village, California.

Statistics about the March 9, 2025 earthquake in Westlake Village, California. 

(FOX Weather)

According to the agency's ShakeMap, minor shaking was felt as far east as Palmdale and south to Huntington Beach. 

Who felt the earthquake on March 9, 2025 in the Los Angeles area.

Who felt the earthquake on March 9, 2025 in the Los Angeles area.

(FOX Weather)

There is no tsunami threat associated with this earthquake, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Tags
Loading...