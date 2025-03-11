Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Spring storms could bring severe weather outbreak, blizzards this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potential severe weather outbreak puts millions on alert for damaging winds, tornadoes this week

A train of severe weather systems is about to move across the country, starting Wednesday and potentially lasting through the weekend. Millions of people across more than half of the U.S. could see damaging winds , tornadoes and even a potential severe weather outbreak on Friday and Saturday. This storm begins Tuesday as an atmospheric river event for all of California.

The FOX Forecast Center said the severe weather potential might increase Wednesday across the Ark-La-Tex region as a storm system moves eastward from the Southwest into the southern Plains. Meanwhile, forecasters said a larger severe weather threat looms for Friday and Saturday.

"Severe storms with a risk of tornadoes, swaths of damaging winds and hail are expected Friday from the Ark-La-Tex into the middle and lower Mississippi Valley," NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said. "The severe risk will shift east toward the Southeast on Saturday."

Major winter storm brewing in Plains packs dangerous threats of high winds, blizzards and fires

The same weather system bringing severe weather will also fuel a dangerous fire risk and another blizzard in the Plains. Widespread power outages and blizzard conditions are likely in the Plains on Friday due to blowing snow.

Beginning as an atmospheric river that will drench California, the powerful storm system will rapidly intensify, prompting urgent warnings for residents across the Upper Midwest , High Plains and Southwest .

The Dakotas, Montana , Wyoming and parts of Minnesota are under the greatest risk of blizzard conditions. However, the FOX Forecast Center noted that snow totals could be limited due to a lack of deep cold air.

Meanwhile, there is a fire weather threat covering parts of New Mexico and Texas starting Tuesday, which will be enhanced by winds from these storms, allowing the fire threat to last at least until Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm set to emerge from the Rockies and rapidly strengthen over the Plains by Thursday.

Spring temperatures bloom for another day across central, eastern US

Major cities in the central and eastern U.S. can expect one more day of warm, comfortable temperatures on Tuesday. Boston and New York could see their warmest day so far this year with temperatures in the 60s.

More than 200 people will feel above-average temperatures before a cold front ushers in a brief return to winter on Wednesday.

Watch: Florida EF-2 tornado destroys homes after hitting FOX 35 Orlando TV station during live newscast

A tornado destroyed two homes north of Orlando on Monday morning after hitting the FOX 35 Orlando television station.

Staff at FOX 35 Orlando said they felt the building shake and heard debris hitting the roof as the tornado hit.

"Seek shelter immediately. Anchors under the desk," FOX 35 Meteorologist Brooks Garner warned as he covered the tornado live on the air as it hit the studio.

No major injuries were reported.

